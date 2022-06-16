Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.53 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

