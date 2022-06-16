Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ACHC, ANTM, APLS, BEAM, CI, CNC, CNTA, CRSP, CVS, CYH)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 16th:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

