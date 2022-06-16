Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ACHC, ANTM, APLS, BEAM, CI, CNC, CNTA, CRSP, CVS, CYH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 16th:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of. Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.