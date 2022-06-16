Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 12,435 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FE traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.