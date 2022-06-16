Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invst LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 87,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

