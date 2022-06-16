Invst LLC Buys New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,291. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

