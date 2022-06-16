Invst LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,091. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.