Invst LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 782,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.