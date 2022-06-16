Invst LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243,452 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.35. 265,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.