Invst LLC Has $690,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

