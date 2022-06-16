Invst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.