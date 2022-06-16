Invst LLC Purchases 20,975 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned 0.13% of Alphatec worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,700 shares of company stock worth $215,800 and have sold 301,630 shares worth $2,360,674. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

