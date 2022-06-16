Invst LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Invst LLC lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $3,450,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $48,467,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NYSE FUN traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 9,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,749. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

