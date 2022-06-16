IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 4,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 223.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

