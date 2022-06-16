IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $21.11 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $721,545.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,083,319,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,828,026 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

