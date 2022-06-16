iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,683 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.64% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $139,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

