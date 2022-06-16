iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

