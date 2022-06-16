iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ESGD opened at $63.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

