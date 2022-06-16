iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

