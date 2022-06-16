iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 200,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,838,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 418,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 813,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,741. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

