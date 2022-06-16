iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,599 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $44.51 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

