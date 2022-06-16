iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,906. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

