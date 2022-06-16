iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after buying an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

