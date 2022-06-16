iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.08. 1,366,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

