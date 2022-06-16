iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $61.84. 1,307,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

