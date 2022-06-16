iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

