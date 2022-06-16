iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $84,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

