iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.72. 180,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average is $267.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.