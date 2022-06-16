iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.