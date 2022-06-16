iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. 185,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.40 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

