iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Camden Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 2,430,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.74 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.