iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.27. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

