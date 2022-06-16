iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,091 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

