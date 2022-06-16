iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $76.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.