iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Down 31.2%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) dropped 31.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

