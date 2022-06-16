Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 3,269,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,304. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. Jabil has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

