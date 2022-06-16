Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

JACK traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.