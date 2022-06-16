Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
JACK traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
