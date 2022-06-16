Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Plc Prudential Sells 4,200,000 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JXN stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.