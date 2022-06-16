Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $241.58. 12,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,262. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average is $250.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

