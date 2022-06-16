Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $70.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

