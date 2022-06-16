Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

