Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Japan Steel Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)
