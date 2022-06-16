Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €186.50 ($194.27) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €204.23 and its 200 day moving average is €209.58.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.