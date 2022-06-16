Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of ALV stock opened at €186.50 ($194.27) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €204.23 and its 200 day moving average is €209.58.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
