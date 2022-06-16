Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $534.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $419.04 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $399.61 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

