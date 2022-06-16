Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.78 ($2.46).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 55.26 ($0.67) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 335.30 ($4.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market capitalization of £700.50 million and a P/E ratio of -184.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

