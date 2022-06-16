JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of JOAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $353.40 million, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 400.04%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

