JOE (JOE) Market Cap Tops $59.96 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. JOE has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and $9.87 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,083% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.62 or 0.32833784 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00036825 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 277,884,287 coins.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

