John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of John Bean Technologies worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

