John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.93

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 1870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

