John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.88

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.74.
About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)
