JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,825. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.
