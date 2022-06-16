JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.13) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($85.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €50.44 ($52.54) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.10 ($52.19) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($74.10). The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.